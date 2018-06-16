Analysts Anticipate Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cloudera posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.52 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 54.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Cloudera opened at $15.16 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.65. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

In other Cloudera news, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $324,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $391,361.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,714 shares of company stock worth $2,684,843. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001,771 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,425,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,468,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,473,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

