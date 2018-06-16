Analysts Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Continental Building Products posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Continental Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

NYSE CBPX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 149,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Continental Building Products announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $105,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 314.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 77.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

