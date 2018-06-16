Analysts Anticipate Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,514,268 shares in the company, valued at $149,461,818.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $406,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,482,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,759,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,158 shares of company stock worth $3,920,124. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,558,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,082 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,831,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $52,352,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.4% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand traded down $0.09, reaching $51.74, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 552,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,985. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

