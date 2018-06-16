Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report sales of $78.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.57 million. Culp posted sales of $77.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $323.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.71 million to $324.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $330.86 million to $335.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.56 million. Culp had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Culp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.17. Culp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth $135,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth $143,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

