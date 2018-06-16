Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. Indiana (THFF) to Announce $0.83 EPS

First Financial Co. Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Co. Indiana an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Co. Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Co. Indiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. Indiana during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,442. First Financial Co. Indiana has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial Co. Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). First Financial Co. Indiana had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. analysts forecast that First Financial Co. Indiana will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. First Financial Co. Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About First Financial Co. Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

