Analysts Anticipate General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) to announce $83.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for General Finance Co. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.25 million and the highest is $84.10 million. General Finance Co. Common Stock posted sales of $73.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Finance Co. Common Stock will report full year sales of $337.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.72 million to $337.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $349.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Finance Co. Common Stock.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). General Finance Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFN. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other General Finance Co. Common Stock news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $177,226.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 803,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher A. Wilson sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $45,990.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 402,113 shares of company stock worth $4,413,444 and sold 613,148 shares worth $4,647,553. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 47,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,478. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

