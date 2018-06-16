Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.89. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Home Bancorp traded up $0.99, reaching $46.15, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 91,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $425.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $44,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

