Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $475.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.20 million and the highest is $477.46 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $386.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 425,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $84.81 and a one year high of $122.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,355.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,094,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 375,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

