Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $114.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,457.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $558,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,679. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $1,876,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,257,000 after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $211.83. The stock had a trading volume of 137,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,278. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

