Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (MCK) to Post $2.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. McKesson posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.91.

Shares of MCK stock remained flat at $$150.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,384. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McKesson has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $178.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Boston Partners boosted its position in McKesson by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,604,000 after buying an additional 2,221,241 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,764,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in McKesson by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,802,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,037,000 after buying an additional 402,566 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,024,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in McKesson by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 822,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,270,000 after buying an additional 365,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

