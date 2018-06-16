Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) to Announce $3.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings of $3.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $16.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $17.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Shares of MHK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.01. 824,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,594. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $202.75 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 66,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,886.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,246.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,157 shares of company stock valued at $21,387,408 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,259 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,510,000 after purchasing an additional 622,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,013,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,705,000 after purchasing an additional 141,022 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

