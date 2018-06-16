Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. NCR also reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 70.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price objective on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $153,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hayford purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,249.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of NCR by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 68,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. NCR has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

