Analysts Anticipate PNM Resources (PNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. PNM Resources reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.44 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

PNM Resources opened at $36.75 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

In other news, Director Norman P. Becker purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

