Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. QCR reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.39 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 21.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

QCR traded up $0.05, hitting $47.95, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 82,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,220. The company has a market capitalization of $668.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. QCR has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

In other QCR news, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $91,536.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,939 shares of company stock worth $465,285 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in QCR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in QCR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in QCR by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in QCR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

