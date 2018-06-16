Analysts Anticipate Radius Health (RDUS) to Announce -$1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the lowest is ($1.37). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($1.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($5.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.58) to ($4.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 706.11% and a negative return on equity of 108.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $2,601,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,853,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,365,543.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,050,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,520,859.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $8,695,200 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Radius Health traded down $0.21, hitting $28.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 599,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.