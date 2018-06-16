Analysts Anticipate Schneider National Inc (SNDR) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Schneider National reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,532,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,209,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,584,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 725,025 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,522,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National traded up $0.72, hitting $29.21, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 767,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider National (SNDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.