Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on SEI Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $403,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP N Jeffrey Klauder acquired 3,637 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $86,778.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,527.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,312. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SEI Investments by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after buying an additional 121,735 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 687.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. 29,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

