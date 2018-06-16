Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) to Post $1.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

SiteOne Landscape Supply traded up $2.01, reaching $77.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $2,421,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $936,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,981 shares of company stock worth $7,797,084. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 370,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.