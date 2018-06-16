Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.12. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 19.65%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

In other news, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 41,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $8,571,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 900 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total value of $204,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $42,441,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,244 shares of company stock worth $34,543,541. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.68. 137,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,886. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $232.65.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.