Analysts Anticipate Unit Co. (UNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to post $197.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $207.58 million. Unit posted sales of $170.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full year sales of $828.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $862.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $914.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $959.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.52 million. Unit had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Unit in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Unit traded down $0.72, reaching $22.13, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 2.89. Unit has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Unit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Unit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

