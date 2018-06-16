Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley (VRA) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.02 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at $618,759.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,993,246.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,435,034 shares of company stock worth $23,697,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley traded up $0.37, reaching $12.02, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,358. The stock has a market cap of $413.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.66. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

