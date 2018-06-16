Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.88). Zogenix also reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Zogenix traded up $0.20, hitting $45.00, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 506,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,711. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.76. Zogenix has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $45.85.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $230,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,750,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 85.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,119,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,776,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 622,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 386,867 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

