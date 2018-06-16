Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.14). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADMP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

