Analysts Expect AMC Networks (AMCX) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.04. AMC Networks posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 355.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Gabelli upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $46.89 to $67.44 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of AMC Networks traded up $1.02, reaching $58.43, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 894,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3,529.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 216,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 210,087 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 53,112.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 13.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

