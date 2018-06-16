Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 198.45% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP David J. Deno sold 16,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $415,422.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 241,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $5,833,732.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,536.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400,453 shares of company stock worth $34,406,868. 7.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,763,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 182.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,462,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,268,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,120 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,711,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,435,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands opened at $21.52 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

