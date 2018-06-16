Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report sales of $13.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $14.16 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $11.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $53.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.34 billion to $55.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $55.90 billion to $61.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.55.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Clearbridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,667. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $102.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

