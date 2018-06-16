Analysts Expect Gannett (GCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Gannett posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Gannett had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $722.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CFO Alison K. Engel acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $49,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,630.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gannett by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gannett has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Gannett declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

