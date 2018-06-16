Analysts Expect MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. MedEquities Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MedEquities Realty Trust.

Get MedEquities Realty Trust alerts:

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRT. ValuEngine cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $102,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 363,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,271 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 385,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 113,799 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 317,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust opened at $10.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $336.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.18. MedEquities Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.