Analysts Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $496.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $457.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of New Jersey Resources traded down $0.45, hitting $43.95, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,261. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 115.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

