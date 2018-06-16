Analysts Expect News Corp Class A (NWSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for News Corp Class A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. News Corp Class A reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that News Corp Class A will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for News Corp Class A.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. News Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of News Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of News Corp Class A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of News Corp Class A in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of News Corp Class A in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. News Corp Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.93. News Corp Class A has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in News Corp Class A by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in News Corp Class A by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 577,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in News Corp Class A by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in News Corp Class A by 14.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

