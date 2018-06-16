Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (RYN) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Rayonier also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

RYN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 166.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $138,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1,819.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

