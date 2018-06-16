Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (SP) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.67. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. SP Plus had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.80 million.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of SP Plus traded down $0.15, hitting $37.90, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 44,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SP Plus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SP Plus by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

