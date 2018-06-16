Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (X) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. United States Steel reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on X shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,140.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 23,428.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,210,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,907 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $60,076,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $26,425,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 261.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 656,726 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,500,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.03. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

