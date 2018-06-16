Analysts Expect Wageworks Inc (WAGE) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wageworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.59. Wageworks reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wageworks.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAGE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wageworks in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Wageworks in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wageworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

NYSE:WAGE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.50. 212,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Wageworks has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 200,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 830,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,463,000 after acquiring an additional 161,595 shares in the last quarter.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

