Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust traded down $0.05, hitting $28.60, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 214,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,049,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,651,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development.

