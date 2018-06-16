Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.86 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 161.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Welbilt from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Welbilt has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.77.

In related news, COO Josef Matosevic sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $73,133.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,927 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

