Analysts Set Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Target Price at $120.33

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$120.33.

BYD.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$115.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Laurentian set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BYD.UN stock opened at C$115.72 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$81.76 and a 12 month high of C$111.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.