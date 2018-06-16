Analysts Set Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,653. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. equities analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.04%.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $26,590.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $36,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

