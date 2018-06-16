Analysts Set Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Price Target at $32.60

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 126,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,885. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

