Analysts Set Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Target Price at $32.25

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

DOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.58.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). equities analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 100,000 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,866,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 27,000 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $767,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,000 shares of company stock worth $7,024,440. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 702.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.