Analysts Set DXC Technology (DXC) Price Target at $106.25

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,013,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,610 shares in the company, valued at $65,361,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,380. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,603,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,234,000 after buying an additional 269,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,444,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,530,000 after buying an additional 1,292,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,318,000 after buying an additional 680,612 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 155,125 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,117,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,427,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology traded down $8.71, reaching $83.40, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,895,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,457. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.