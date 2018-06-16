Analysts Set Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) PT at $21.13

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECC shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit opened at $18.06 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $341.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 10.44%. research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Spinner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73,933.00 per share, with a total value of $5,544,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,357,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,789.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,482,589 shares of company stock worth $8,044,981,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5,754.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 322,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

