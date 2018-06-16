DSW Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DSW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DSW’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of DSW opened at $25.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. DSW has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $26.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSW by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,192,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DSW by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 217,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSW by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,951,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,647,000 after acquiring an additional 354,481 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSW by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSW by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142,305 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. DSW’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

