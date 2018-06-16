Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Price Target at $45.00

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 12,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $487,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.80 per share, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $164,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. 61,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,002. Hologic has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $789.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.23 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 20.86%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.