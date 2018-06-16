Analysts Set HomeStreet (HMST) PT at $28.85

Shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, EVP David H. Straus purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $31,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213 shares in the company, valued at $5,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Mason sold 1,485 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $165,674 and sold 5,999 shares valued at $178,018. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HomeStreet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HomeStreet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMST stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,875. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $758.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). HomeStreet had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

