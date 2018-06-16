Analysts Set J. C. Penney (JCP) Target Price at $3.48

Shares of J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on J. C. Penney in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on J. C. Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on J. C. Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered J. C. Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. C. Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J. C. Penney in the first quarter worth $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of J. C. Penney by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of J. C. Penney in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of J. C. Penney in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. C. Penney in the first quarter worth $285,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.34. 690,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916,132. J. C. Penney has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $732.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). J. C. Penney had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. J. C. Penney’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that J. C. Penney will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

