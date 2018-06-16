Analysts Set Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Target Price at $84.00

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $91.00 target price on Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $324,749.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $143,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $490,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,853 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $85.90 on Monday. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

