Analysts Set Nexa Resources (NEXA) Price Target at $22.52

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.52.

NEXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nexa Resources from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nexa Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4,503.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXA opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $676.19 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.