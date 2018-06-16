Analysts Set Pluralsight Cl A (PS) Price Target at $30.20

Pluralsight Cl A (NASDAQ:PS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pluralsight Cl A alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pluralsight Cl A traded up $0.48, hitting $28.39, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,537. Pluralsight Cl A has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Pluralsight Cl A Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform woeldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,500 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Cl A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight Cl A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.