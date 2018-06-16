Analysts Set Qep Resources (QEP) Target Price at $12.73

Qep Resources (NYSE:QEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Qep Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qep Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Qep Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qep Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qep Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of QEP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. 157,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,025. Qep Resources has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Qep Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Qep Resources had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Qep Resources will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Qep Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qep Resources news, Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qep Resources by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Qep Resources by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 453,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 162,312 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Qep Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Qep Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Qep Resources by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 153,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Qep Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

